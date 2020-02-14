Sachin Tendulkar spends Valentine's Day with 'first love'

On Valentine's Day people spend time with their loved ones and significant others and so is the case with Sachin Tendulkar who is candidly enjoying a date with his 'first love' - cricket.
Taking to Twitter, the Master-Blaster put a video of him batting in the nets. "My First Love!" Tendulkar captioned the video.
Recently, the former cricketer came out of retirement for one over to face Australia's Ellyse Perry during the innings break of the Bushfire relief fundraiser match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.
Ellyse Perry bowled four balls to Tendulkar, and the Master Blaster managed to score a boundary on the first ball of the over.
The rest of the two balls were bowled by Sutherland. When Tendulkar was batting, Australia's women's team did the fielding duties.
Tendulkar will also be in a much-anticipated clash of the titans - Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends take on Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends - in the opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the historic Wankhede Stadium this year on March 7.
The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI), which is scheduled for March 22. All matches will start at 7:00pm IST and will be broadcast live on COLORS Cineplex and COLORS Kannada Cinema along with VOOT and Jio, which are the digital partners.
