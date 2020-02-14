Sachin Tendulkar spends Valentine's Day with 'first love'

Recently, the former cricketer came out of retirement for one over to face Australia's Ellyse Perry during the innings break of the Bushfire relief fundraiser match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

Ellyse Perry bowled four balls to Tendulkar, and the Master Blaster managed to score a boundary on the first ball of the over.

The rest of the two balls were bowled by Sutherland. When Tendulkar was batting, Australia's women's team did the fielding duties.