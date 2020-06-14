Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Many others, including Virat Kohli took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the actors family.

"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," wrote skipper Kohli.

"Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti," wrote Virender Sehwag.

"I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans," wrote India's head coach Ravi Shastri.