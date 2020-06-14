Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.
Mourning the loss of another fine actor this year, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid his condolences to the actor's family. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."
India's star-studded opener Rohit Sharma was really 'disturbed' with the news. "This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother," he wrote.
Many others, including Virat Kohli took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the actors family.
"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," wrote skipper Kohli.
"Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti," wrote Virender Sehwag.
"I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans," wrote India's head coach Ravi Shastri.
Sushant made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.
His last movie Drive was a Netflix film which released in 2019. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi starred alongside Sushant in the action film.
Before Drive, the actor starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a comedy-drama which was an instant hit at the box-office.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)