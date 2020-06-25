Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about India's 1983 World Cup triumph, says it was a 'landmark event in his life'

On June 25, 1983, a Kapil Dev-led India lifted their maiden Cricket World Cup by defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
Reminiscing about the same, legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said it was a "landmark event in his life."
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life. Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu's epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji’s catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was."
Today, it has been 37 years since India's triumph in the tournament.
After the win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.
India's 43-run win is engraved in the hearts and minds of every cricket follower in the country.
India's World Cup final playing XI included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)