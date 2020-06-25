Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about India's 1983 World Cup triumph, says it was a 'landmark event in his life'

On June 25, 1983, a Kapil Dev-led India lifted their maiden Cricket World Cup by defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Reminiscing about the same, legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said it was a "landmark event in his life."

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life. Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu's epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji’s catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was."