Sachin Tendulkar raises safety concerns, asks ICC to make 'wearing helmets mandatory for batsmen'

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has raised safety concerns amid the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The matser-blaster asked ICC to make helmets mandatory for batsmen at professional levels.
"The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could've been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @icc to take this up on priority," tweeted Tendulkar.
Tendulkar cited the example of Vijay Shankar's incident during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.
Urging the ICC to make helmets mandatory, the Master Blaster posted a picture of SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit on the head by a throw from KXIP's Nicholas Pooran. Shankar was trying to complete a tight run against KXIP.
The former India batsman also tagged all cricket boards in his tweet to make the case for making helmets compulsory. He also brought up an old incident where Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was hit on the head.
"@RaviShastriOfc, this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top-edging a full toss bowled by Mr. Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could've been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn't," Tendulkar tweeted.
Tendulkar reiterated his point after another incident in today's ongoing match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni was completing the run when the ball, thrown by David Warner, struck his head hard.
"Another example of why helmets need to be mandatory," Tendulkar tweeted.
As per the new laws introduced last year, ICC now does allow the players who suffer from a concussion during a match to be replaced in their team's playing XI. The regulations state that a 'like-for-like' replacement for the concussed player should be made.