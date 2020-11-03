Sachin Tendulkar raises safety concerns, asks ICC to make 'wearing helmets mandatory for batsmen'

Tendulkar cited the example of Vijay Shankar's incident during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

Urging the ICC to make helmets mandatory, the Master Blaster posted a picture of SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit on the head by a throw from KXIP's Nicholas Pooran. Shankar was trying to complete a tight run against KXIP.

The former India batsman also tagged all cricket boards in his tweet to make the case for making helmets compulsory. He also brought up an old incident where Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was hit on the head.

"@RaviShastriOfc, this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top-edging a full toss bowled by Mr. Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could've been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn't," Tendulkar tweeted.