Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid? Twitterati engage in debate over India's greatest Test batsman

A poll conducted by Wisden India on Facebook saw Rahul Dravid triumph over Sachin Tendulkar to become India's greatest Test batsman in the last 50 years.
The poll ended with Dravid having 52 per cent of the total votes despite trailing at 42 per cent on Tuesday morning. Over 11,000 fans engaged in the poll.
However, the poll sparked a Twitter debate with all the fans pointing out their own views on who was India's greatest Test batsman.
"Basically, Tendulkar could do, and did, everything Dravid would do at least as well as Dravid. The reverse was not true. So Tendulkar was better," a user wrote.
"Tendulkar might have been a better batsman than Dravid but Dravid was & will always remain a better cricketer than Tendulkar. This is for those who've watched and not watched cricket before 2011," wrote another user.
Meanwhile, another user pointed out what Dravid is doing for India post-retirement. "Rahul Dravid after retirement worked on KL Rahul technique , Brought Pant and Iyer into limelight and now developing under 19 squad Sachin after retirement working on Arjun Tendulkar hairstyle, discussing which chutney best for Vada pav," he said.
"Winning an online poll has made Dravid a better batsman than Tendulkar, like winning Twitter polls in 2019 made Rahul Gandhi a PM in May 2019," wrote another user.
Meanwhile, another user suggested that the debate is pointless and the poll should have been between current stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
"I don't understand why are fans of Sachin Tendulkar & Rahul Dravid fighting with each other over an online poll. They are both legends and served our nation in their best way possible. Needless controversy at a time when our focus should have been on Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma," he said.
Hoping to settle the debate, a user brought in all the facts and figures to light.
So, who do you think is the greatest Indian batsman in Test format?
