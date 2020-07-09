Sachin Tendulkar impressed with James Anderson's reverse swing abilities

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is impressed with England pacer James Anderson's reverse swing abilities as he said the English cricketer is "one of the best exponents of the reverse swing."

"What I experienced over a period of time that he would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in. The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you," Tendulkar said in a video he posted on his Twitter handle.