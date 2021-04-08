Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was on Thursday discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He will be in home quarantine for a few days, reported news agency ANI.
The Indian batting legend had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27. Later, he was hospitalised as a precautionary measure.
"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar had tweeted on the 10th anniversary of India's World Cup triumph.
He had tested positive after the Road Safety World Series tournament. Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and S Badrinath had also tested positive after playing the series.
The tournament, which was held in Raipur, allowed spectators till the final game even when BCCI had made the white ball series against England a closed-door affair after the first two T20 International games. Reportedly, the crowd was seen mostly without masks.
