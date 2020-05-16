Sachin Tendulkar blasts Yuvraj Singh in response to his juggling cricket ball challenge

Sachin Tendulkar's response to Yuvraj Singh's challenge to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat has left the latter astounded after the veteran cricketer did the same blindfolded.
Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar shared a video in which he is juggling a cricket ball with the side of a bat all the while being blindfolded.
"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy," said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video that he tweeted.
But as the video ended, the little master revealed that he was able to see through the blindfold.
As the entire nation deals with lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, former and current crickets are engaging in hilarious banter on social media platforms to keep their fans entertained.
Earlier, Yuvraj has uploaded a video of juggling the ball with the side of a bat in which he said: "Easy for the Master Blaster, maybe easy for Rohit Sharma, but not so easy for Harbhajan Singh. All the best guys," he said.
"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required," read the caption of the video.
Meanwhile, if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers would have been in action for with their respective teams in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.
The IPL 2020 remains postponed indefinitely and the Board of Control for Cricket in India remains undecided on its fate.