Sachin Tendulkar blasts Yuvraj Singh in response to his juggling cricket ball challenge

Sachin Tendulkar's response to Yuvraj Singh's challenge to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat has left the latter astounded after the veteran cricketer did the same blindfolded.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar shared a video in which he is juggling a cricket ball with the side of a bat all the while being blindfolded.

"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy," said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video that he tweeted.

However, Tendulkar then revealed that he could see through the blindfold to which Yuvraj replied saying: "Mar gaye."