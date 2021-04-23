Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: Doting daddy moments with his kids Arjun and Sara

Born on 24 April 1973, Sachin Tendulkar as we all know is an Indian former international cricketer who served as a captain of the Indian National team. He is famous for being one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.
He is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries, it doesn't stop there, he is also the first batsman to score a double century in a One Day International, in short he is a Cricket Legend. He is affectionately known as Little Master or Master Blaster.
Tendulkar is married to Anjali Mehta who is a paediatrician. Together they have a daughter named Sara and a son named Arjun. Sachin is definitely 'The Man' when it comes to cricket but he is also a family man.
Here are some of Sachin Tendulkar's doting dad moments:
Sachin Tendulkar must be setting a great example for his kids but he's also setting a wonderful example for the world in his post on Instagram for National Girl Child Day.
Tendulkar always has the cutest snaps with his children and it seems like he should get 'A Best Dad' award everyday.
In this picture, Sara and Sachin look so much alike as they are seen posing for the camera. Sachin's caption was a lovely pun on Sara's name, it was - Where else can I get itna "Sara" cuteness!
Sachin enjoys his share of shenanigans as he bonds with his son and his son seems like he loves them too!
Here, Sachin is giving his now grown up son a haircut and they both seem to be enjoying the activity and we certainly enjoy watching them have such a good time.
Beautiful Sara made beetroot kebabs and Sachin took to the gram to share with everyone that he thought they were fabulous.