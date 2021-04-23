Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: Doting daddy moments with his kids Arjun and Sara

Born on 24 April 1973, Sachin Tendulkar as we all know is an Indian former international cricketer who served as a captain of the Indian National team. He is famous for being one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

He is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries, it doesn't stop there, he is also the first batsman to score a double century in a One Day International, in short he is a Cricket Legend. He is affectionately known as Little Master or Master Blaster.

Tendulkar is married to Anjali Mehta who is a paediatrician. Together they have a daughter named Sara and a son named Arjun. Sachin is definitely 'The Man' when it comes to cricket but he is also a family man.

Here are some of Sachin Tendulkar's doting dad moments: