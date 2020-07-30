Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and others extend heartfelt wishes to Hardik Pandya on becoming new father

Pandya took to Instagram to share an adorable picture holding his newborn son's tiny hands.

The picture has received over 5 lakh likes and the comments section is filled with hearts and blessings for the new member of Pandya family. Not only fans, but also Pandya's teammates like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya and many more showered their blessings in the comment section.

Ever since Pandya and Stankovic announced the couple are expecting their first child, their Instagram feed is filled with adorable pictures that drool 'couple goals'.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media which was also a perfect beginning to a New Year for the couple.

Meanwhile, Pandya, after missing out on the Indian cricket team spot due to injuries, will make a comeback in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

This year's IPL, after being postponed in March due to the ongoing coronavirus, has been rescheduled to commence between September and November in United Arab Emirates.