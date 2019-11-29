Sachin, Laxman to return to CAC: Sources

Kolkata: Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are set to return to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to be formed on Saturday, months after resigning from their posts due to conflict of interest allegations.

According to a top BCCI official, Tendulkar and Laxman who both had resigned in July will resume their roles in the CAC.

Current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was the third member of the CAC which was entrusted with the task of selecting India's next coach at that time, had also resigned.