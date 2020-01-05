Sachin echoes Kohli, Gambhir; opposes idea of four-day Tests

Mumbai: The ICC's proposal of reducing Tests from five days to a four-day affair has not gone down well with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and the former India cricketer felt taking away the fifth day from spinners would be just like not allowing the pacers to bowl on the first day of a Test.

"Spinners look forward to bowling with the scuffed ball, taking advantage on day five of the roughs created on the wicket. All that is a part of Test cricket. Is it fair to take that advantage away from the spinners," Sachin said.

"There is T20, there is one-dayers and then there are T10 and 100-ball cricket. Test is the purest form of cricket. It should not be tinkered with," he added.

Sachin also felt that scrapping a day of Test cricket couldn't be the solution to revive the longest format of the game and said the ICC should instead try to improve the quality of piches.