SA vs IND: 'Was tempted to take the aerial route to get to my century. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been,' says KL Rahul after Boxing Day Test knock against South Africa

India opener KL Rahul said that one goes through a variety of emotions on the way of scoring a century in Test cricket. He also expressed his happiness over staying unbeaten on day one, something which is expected of his role as the opener.

On day one of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park, Rahul carried his bat through to stay unbeaten on 122 at stumps, helping India reach 272/3 in a dominant display of batting by the tourists.

"It is truly special. Every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you a lot of joy. There are so many emotions that you go through when you have to score a hundred. You bat and fight for 6-7 hours. Those are the kind of innings that stand out and something that as players, we really cherish.

"Really happy that I could stay not out and this is what is expected of me from my team. Once I got off to a good start, I started and kept enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," said Rahul in a video posted by the BCCI on Monday.

Talking about his maiden Test hundred in South Africa, Rahul emphasised on good preparation and trying to stay in the present.

"Preparation has been really good. The purpose and the intensity we had in training was something that was very refreshing and that's why you can all see the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused, determined and had put in a lot of work.

"I am not somebody who will bat hours and hours in the nets. But I do spend a lot of time thinking about my batting and visualise my innings. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I try to enjoy each ball as it comes."

The 29-year-old vice-captain surprised himself with his patience and calmness throughout his unbeaten knock laced with 16 fours and a six.

"Just on 99, with the spinner (Keshav Maharaj) bowling, I thought it was a good opportunity for me to get a single or go over the top coz everybody was inside. I did have the temptation to do that.

"But surprisingly, even in England, when I got that hundred in Lord's, I have surprised myself with how calm I have been and not really thought about that one run. My focus has always been to be in the moment and try to enjoy every ball and react to it the best possible way. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note."

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:13 PM IST