SA vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar slams young Indian batter

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had stitched a 100-run stand on the third morning of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. After being under pressure for not scoring runs, both the batters had crossed their half centuries.

In the first hour, India had added 66 runs without any wicket and at a good clip that.

But Kagiso Rabada's inspired spell of fast bowling after the drinks interval saw the back of both the senior batters. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also lasted just three balls. After being hit off a bouncer, Pant charged down only to feather an edge to the wicket-keeper for a duck. The South Africans made their elation felt by charging around the batter in celebration.

India were five down for 167, with a lead of 140.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary at that time, wasn't pleased by what he had seen. "Pant has to show some responsibility, because there are others who have taken the blows. Players like Pujara and Rahane have taken blows to their body, so you need to take it as well," said Gavaskar admonishing Pant.

India had lost three wickets for just 16 runs in 4.3 overs in that phase with Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:22 PM IST