SA vs IND: Sreesanth's antics to Jacques Kallis' retirement, a lookback at previous India tours to South Africa

India’s tour of South Africa 2021 will begin with a Boxing Day Test starting next week. The Asian side will play three Tests followed by three ODIs, having last visited the Rainbow Nation in early 2018.

As the Virat Kohli-led Test side prepares to take on the Dean Elgar-captained unit, Free Press Journal rewinds the clock to look back at the themes of India’s previous Test tours to South Africa.

1992 - the beginning: The ban on cricket in South Africa due to apartheid had ended in 1991. A year later, India became the first team to tour the Rainbow Nation in two decades. The series also marked the start of having neutral umpires to officiate bilateral series. It also was the first time television umpires came into being. Sachin Tendulkar was the first to ruled out by the TV umpire, when replays showed that he was short of the crease. South Africa’s then captain Kepler Wessels became the first player to play for two nations and score Test tons as well — he had represented Australia earlier. India lost the four-Test series 1-0.

1996 - captain Tendulkar: It was Sachin Tendulkar’s first overseas series as India’s captain. Anil Kumble was his deputy. However, it wasn’t a memorable series for India, who lost the three-Test series 2-0. Rahul Dravid had a good series, scoring 277 runs, the most for India.

2001 - Denness the menace: It was a quiet and unassuming Test series, till the penultimate day of the second Test. The match was petering out to a draw, but the match referee Mike Denness leveled ball-tampering charges against Tendulkar, that sent the cricketing world in a frenzy. The BCCI demanded removal of Denness as the referee from the next Test, alleging racist agenda in the decision, while the ICC stood its ground. Eventually, Denis Lindsay was appointed match referee for the third match, which was stripped of its Test status. India lost the two-game series 1-0, even though they had also lost the ‘unofficial’ last match.

2006 - first taste of win: The tourists began the Test series with a win, which was the first time India won a red-ball game in South Africa. However, South Africa clawed back to win the last two matches to take the series 2-1. S Sreesanth, though, finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series, with 18 scalps to his name. As an aside, it was on this trip that India first played a T20I.

2010 - the drawn affair: India had been beaten by an innings in the first Test. But superb batting by VVS Laxman in the second Test helped India get back in the series. Laxman scored 38 in the first innings and 96 in the second, that aided India to set the Proteas a target of 303, which eventually proved 87 too many. The game is also memorable for a feisty Sreesanth spell and a snorter to get rid of Jacques Kallis, who had hit his maiden Test double ton in the previous game. The third match ended in a stalemate, which meant India drew a Test series in South Africa for the first time. It was also the series in which Tendulkar scored his 50th Test ton.

2013 - a new start: It was India’s first Test series after Tendulkar’s retirement. The ‘new look’ middle order for the tourists had Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane at nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6. The first Test was a draw while the second one was won by South Africa. Kallis retired after that game, hitting a hundred to sign off.

2018 - the emergence of Bumrah in Tests: Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut for India in this series. In the final Test, he picked up his maiden fifer, too. India, who had a strong squad this time though, lost the first two Tests before winning the final one. Lungi Ngidi made his Test debut in the series while Mohammed Shami picked his hundredth wicket in the format. However, Pujara registered a record that he would want to forget in a hurry but may not — that of becoming the first Indian batter to be run out in both innings of a Test.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:30 PM IST