SA vs IND: South Africa series a possible final frontier for India Test captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is camera’s favourite cricketer. Inevitably it pans to the Test captain whenever he is in the middle, marshalling his troops. Even if one hasn’t followed India’s journey during their tours to Australia and England, Kohli moods would give a sense of how the match was poised at what stage and what the end result is.

India have won Test series in Australia and have the lead in England, too.

However, when Kohli walks on to the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday, he would have a mission in one corner of his mind – that of South Africa being India’s final frontier in Test cricket.

The Asian team is yet to register a series win in the Rainbow Nation. They came close in 2010 when MS Dhoni’s team drew the series there. Rahul Dravid, India’s head coach, played a dogged innings to help the side draw the final Test in Durban then.

“Virat has played a huge role as a player and a leader. He has been fantastic. He is one of those players who loves Test cricket and really wants to compete. Hopefully, he has great series that benefits the team as well,” said Dravid on the eve of the Test.

Can the Dravid-Kohli combine help India end the South African drought?

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:34 PM IST