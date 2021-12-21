SA vs IND: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests against India

South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday.

"Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury," CSA said in a statement.

"He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in."

The tall Protea pacer has played 12 Tests and has 47 wickets to show, with a best of eight for 120. Nortje last played against India in Tests when South Africa toured in 2019, returning just one wicket.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 03:15 PM IST