SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma out of ODIs, KL Rahul to lead 18-member squad; Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the ODI series on the tour of South Africa after failing to recover from his hamstring injury. KL Rahul has been named India's captain while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy as Chetan Sharma, the chair of selectors, named an 18-member squad on Friday.

"Rohit is not fit, he is in rehab. We never wanted to take chance with him,' said Sharma.

"We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side."

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad were selected while Washington Sundar returned to the national setup for the first time since his injury earlier this year.

All-rounder Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja missed out due to injuries while senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is in the team for the ongoing Test series, was rested to manage workload.

The three ODIs will be played at Paarl and Cape Town on January 19, 21 and 23 respectively.

Squad: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:20 PM IST