SA vs IND: Key questions for India after Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests due to hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa starting on December 26, the BCCI confirmed on Monday.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday," read the statement.

Sharma has had a history of hamstring injuries. Last year during the IPL in the UAE, the Mumbai Indians captain had torn his hamstring with an impending tour of Australia. While rehabilitating with the IPL franchise, Sharma played three matches before missing the ODI leg of India’s tour of Australia and the first two Tests. He then played the last two Tests Down Under at the start of this year, scoring two single-digit scores, a 44 and a 52.

On Sunday, Sharma reportedly took a blow to his hand and that seemed to be a concern. Though the hand injury wasn’t a major one, it was unclear when the hamstring injury resurfaced. India are scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa followed by three ODIs. Sharma was named the vice-captain of the Test side and in his absence, the BCCI hasn’t named a deputy to captain Virat Kohli. Chances are that either of Cheteshwar Pujara or Ravichandran Ashwin could bag that role.

The bigger question will be about Sharma’s availability for the ODIs early next year. This would have been his first series as full-time India’s ODI skipper, with the BCCI deciding to look past Kohli the white-ball captain. Whether Kohli will be asked to lead the men in blue in the 50-over format in the Rainbow Nation or will either of KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant be given the mantle in Sharma’s absence will remain a topic of interest.

In the absence of Sharma, the second-highest run-scorer in Tests this year, Priyank Panchal, the Gujarat opener, has been added to the squad. The 31-year-old had been part of the India A squad that toured South Africa, returning scores of 96, 24 and 0 in the three innings on tour.

Panchal has been leading Gujarat in the domestic circuit since Parthiv Patel retired last year. He topped the run charts in Ranji Trophy in 2016-17, scoring over 1300 runs. Panchal has over 7011 runs in First Class cricket and averages over 45. He has an experience of 100 First Class games and was in the list of standbys for the home series against England earlier this year.

Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran would also have been in the fray, considering he also, like Panchal, was in the list for the Tests against England at home earlier in the year. In India A’s tour of South Africa earlier this month, he scored 205 in the three four-day games with a ton and a fifty to show. However, he batted at no.3 and perhaps that might have titled scales in favour of Panchal.

With Sharma out, Mayank Agarwal, who scored a 150 and a 62 in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, could walk out to open with KL Rahul, who had been ruled out of the series against the Kiwis. The Karnataka pair has opened for India five times in Tests thus far, with a best of 32. The Tests against South Africa could be a difficult but perfect setting for them to rectify those records.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:44 PM IST