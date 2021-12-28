e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

SA vs IND: Inspired bowling by Ngidi, Rabada sees South Africa bundle out India out for 327

FPJ Web Desk
Lungi Ngidi celebrates after the wicket of Rishabh Pant | Photo: AFP

Some inspired bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi saw South Africa bowl India out for 327 on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

In just the fourth over of the day, a chest-high short ball from Rabada which was angling down the leg side caught Rahul off guard and the Indian vice-captain’s hook only landed behind to keeper Quinton de Kock to dismiss Rahul for a brilliant 123 off 260 balls.

In the seventh over of day's play, South Africa managed to put a severe dent in India's innings, getting veteran Ajinkya Rahane out for just two short of half a century (48 off 102 balls).

Lungi found extra bounce, with a delivery that was zipping away outside off. Rahane threw a punch only for it to land to keeper de Kock.

Almost immediately, in the eight over of the day, Ashwin drew a leading edge of the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj made no mistake in picking it up.

Ngidi completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Rishabh Pant (8 off 13 balls). Pant edged a short ball by Ngidi onto his pad, only for Rassie to catch it at short leg.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:00 PM IST
