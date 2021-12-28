SA vs IND: Inspired bowling by Ngidi, Rabada sees South Africa bundle out India out for 327

Some inspired bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi saw South Africa bowl India out for 327 on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

In just the fourth over of the day, a chest-high short ball from Rabada which was angling down the leg side caught Rahul off guard and the Indian vice-captain’s hook only landed behind to keeper Quinton de Kock to dismiss Rahul for a brilliant 123 off 260 balls.

In the seventh over of day's play, South Africa managed to put a severe dent in India's innings, getting veteran Ajinkya Rahane out for just two short of half a century (48 off 102 balls).

Lungi found extra bounce, with a delivery that was zipping away outside off. Rahane threw a punch only for it to land to keeper de Kock.

Almost immediately, in the eight over of the day, Ashwin drew a leading edge of the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj made no mistake in picking it up.

Ngidi completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Rishabh Pant (8 off 13 balls). Pant edged a short ball by Ngidi onto his pad, only for Rassie to catch it at short leg.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:00 PM IST