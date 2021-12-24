SA vs IND: India's Test vice-captain KL Rahul ready to revel under leadership role in South Africa

KL Rahul’s life as an international cricketer has been a roller-coaster. Failure on a much-anticipated Test debut, starting in the middle order before moving up to the top and then almost struggling to find a place in the red-ball set-up to being entrusted with the vice-captaincy, it has been some ride.

‘Grey hairs’ are a peculiar thing for an Indian captain or one in waiting. In a video posted by BCCI earlier in the day, Rahul had joked with team-mate Mayank Agarwal that the grey hairs are a result of IPL captaincy and not his leadership role with Team India.

“I started getting a few grey hairs from IPL captaincy, not the responsibility here but if it comes I will be happy because getting such a huge responsibility and honour and anyone would take that no one would worry about the grey hair,” said Rahul before giving a reality check.

“Look obviously 6-7 months ago I never thought that I will be able to play Test cricket again but things have turned around quite quickly. Very happy, grateful and very honoured that such a huge responsibility is being given to me and looking forward to giving my best as I always do and try and help the team achieve more success.”

Rahul was named vice-captain for the Tests against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to injury. The incumbent Ajinkya Rahane is struggling for form and was, hence, stripped of his vice-captaincy.

“I have always enjoyed responsibility and as an opener, we have responsibility of providing good starts. Now, may be a bit more involvement with regards to making strategy with the captain… may be pass on some more information and take some pressure off Virat,” said the 29-year-old during the press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas.

“I don't think too much and put myself under pressure that since I have performed in England, I have to do well here and what if I don't do well over here.

“I would try to replicate my form in England and give my team a good start, get through that new ball and hopefully, I can continue that form.”

On India’s last trip to South Africa, Rahul played the last two Tests and returned scores of 10, 4, 0 and 16. Adapting to the conditions quickly would be the key, reckoned the right-hand better and said that the center-wicket practice should keep the team in good stead.

“Last time we played here, the wicket started off a bit slow and then quickened up and then became slow again. It's been that kind of a pitch. We have had center wicket practice and we experienced the same things, we tried to prepare accordingly,” said Rahul.

“It's pace and bounce in pitches here which is very different to every other country. We have come early and tried to get adjusted as it has been a great week of preparation. Sometimes pitches can be a bit different because of its tennis ball bounce.

“In Australia, pitches can be fast and bouncy. We have had a lot of sessions and we are trying to understand and adjust to the conditions.”

The responsibility on Rahul’s shoulders has only increased. But a Rahul in Indian cricket generally does well with such roles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 06:04 PM IST