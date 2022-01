KL Rahul will lead India in the second Test at Johannesburg after Virat Kohli was ruled out of the game with an upper back spasm.

Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first.

Hanuma Vihari replaces Virat Kohli in the line-up.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:07 PM IST