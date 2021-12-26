SA vs IND: India Test vice-captain KL Rahul scores 13th half century

India's Test vice-captain KL Rahul began the tour of South Africa with a 13th Test half century on Day One of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Sunday.

Rahul, who replaced the injured Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, began watchfully and was the sedate partner in the century-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal. Eventually Rahul completed his fifty off 127 balls with a four through the off side.

India had lost Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara off successive deliveries before Rahul got to his milestone. He had also done exceedingly well when India toured England earlier this year.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:24 PM IST