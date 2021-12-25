SA vs IND: From Mohammed Siraj to Virat Kohli, 5 India players to watch out for

India’s tour of South Africa begin with a Boxing Day Test on Sunday. The teams then play two more Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town before battling it out in the three ODIs.

Ahead of the opening Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Free Press Journal looks at the top players that we will need to keep an eye on in the red-ball series.

Hanuma Vihari: Much has been spoken about Vihari, ever since he was left out of the home Tests against New Zealand. Belatedly, he was sent with the India ‘A’ side for the tour of South Africa in order to acclimate to the conditions. He returned three scores of over fifty and would be keen to see how he does in the Tests if given a chance ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

R Ashwin: It is not often that Ashwin has been selected as the lead spinner on overseas Tests in recent times. But now, at 35, Ashwin has a chance to be so and will be interesting to see how he does in South Africa, where he hasn’t played much.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj has had a flying start to his Test career, having grabbed headlines in both Australia and England where India toured this year. However, on his first tour to South Africa, an aspect that would be keenly watched is how he adapts to the bouncier surfaces in the Rainbow Nation. It is likely that India might prefer him over Ishant Sharma.

KL Rahul: The new Test vice-captain for India, much will be observed about Rahul the batter. On the England tour, he returned with flying colours, scoring over 300 runs in the four Tests, including a hundred at Lord’s. But having missed out of the home series against New Zealand, the South Africa tour is a comeback of sorts for the 29-year-old. He will, however, have a familiar opening partner in his good friend Mayank Agarwal.

Virat Kohli: Kohli last scored a Test hundred in 2019. His average this year has been 26. Not often do such stats and numbers accompany India’s Test captain. However, with his quotes during the pre-departure press conference about his ODI captaincy, more scrutiny will be on him and his on-field show. Will Kohli manage to score the elusive 71st international hundred in South Africa? The Cape Town Test will be Kohli’s 100th for India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:46 PM IST