SA vs IND: Being Ravichandran Ashwin - how easy or otherwise is it to be India's top off-spinner in Tests?

Is it really easy being Ravichandran Ashwin?

Plying his trade in the domestic circuit since 2006, Ashwin’s performances in the IPL got him noticed and he received the national call-up in 2010 and made his Test debut in 2011. His stocks rose at a time Harbhajan Singh’s were on the wane and he soon became India’s primary spinner in Test cricket. Now, he has 427 wickets in the format, only seven behind the second-placed Kapil Dev to be the second-leading wicket-taker for India.

In fact, no other bowler has picked up more wickets in Tests since his debut than Ashwin’s tally; the next best is Nathan Lyon with 400 wickets. However, while Lyon has played 99 Tests, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the next in the list, have played over 100 Tests in this period, Ashwin has made only 81 appearances. Ashwin’s bowling average of 24.12 is the best among the top ten wicket-takers in this period.

And yet, every time India travel for an overseas tour, there’s a familiar question making rounds: will Ashwin start the series? The 35-year-old will lead India’s spin attack in the Tests against South Africa starting on Boxing Day, with Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to injury.

When India toured England in 2018, Ashwin picked 11 wickets in four Tests before being left out in the final match because of his injury. He seemed to pull through the fourth Test despite not being fit.

On India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, Ashwin picked three wickets in each innings of the first Test in Adelaide, which the tourists won. However, he was then ruled out of the rest of the series due to an abdominal strain.

“I had taken three of the first four wickets in the first innings after we were bowled out cheaply, and then when it got really flat in the final innings, I plugged away for 50-plus overs and took three wickets despite what turned out to be a grade three abdomen tear,” Ashwin recalled in a chat with ESPNcricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly.

In the last Test in Sydney, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav then picked up five wickets which prompted the then India head coach Ravi Shastri to proclaim that Yadav will be their first-choice spinner overseas.

“In that moment, though, I felt crushed. Absolutely crushed. We all talk about how important it is to enjoy your team-mates' success. And I was happy for Kuldeep. I have not been able to get a five-for but he has a five-for in Australia. I know how big it is,” said Ashwin about the impact of Shastri’s comments.

“But if I have to come and partake in his happiness, and the success of the team, I must feel like I belong there. If I feel like I am being thrown under the bus, how am I supposed to get up and come for a party to enjoy the team's or team-mate's success?”

Advertisement

#TeamIndia had an intense nets session 💪🏻 at SuperSport Park 🏟️ in the build up to the first #SAvIND Test.



Here's @28anand taking you closer to all the action from Centurion. 👍 👍



Watch this special feature 🎥 🔽https://t.co/Dm6hVDz71w pic.twitter.com/qjxnBszmDa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2021

Despite being one of the finest spinners in the sport, his unhelpful body combined with not enough backing and support from the team left Ashwin contemplating retirement numerous times between 2018 and 2020.

“Between 2018 and 2020, I contemplated giving up the sport at various points. I thought, ‘I have put in a lot of effort, but it is not coming through.’ The harder I tried, the farther it felt,” he said in the interview.

“Especially with athletic pubalgia and the patellar tendonitis - I used to bowl six balls and then I used to be gasping for breath. And there would be pain all over the place. So, you needed to make adjustments. When the knee pain got excruciating, the next ball I would probably jump less. By the time I was done with six balls, I would be like, ‘I need a break here’.”

In England earlier this year, Ashwin was benched for all the four Tests with India preferring Ravindra Jadeja’s better batting ability. This was after Ashwin and Jadeja both played in the World Test Championship final earlier in June in Southampton and the former turning up for Surrey in the break between. The off-spinner also played two of the three Tests on India’s previous tour to South Africa in 2018, with India opting for an all-pace attack for the final match.

With no Jadeja and Axar Patel, Ashwin has company in Jayant Yadav in the spin department, with Hanuma Vihari’s part-time off-spin available. In all probability, Ashwin can expect to play all three Tests and go past Dev’s mark of 434 wickets. His time to leave a mark in the Rainbow Nation has arrived at 35.

Fair to ponder, is it easy being R Ashwin?

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 08:49 PM IST