SA vs IND, 2nd Test Preview: Back to where it all began, India look to seal maiden Test series win in South Africa at Wanderers

Johannesburg, 2018.

It is where the journey of India’s overseas Test series wins began. On a difficult surface, that was later rated “poor” by the ICC, India batters not just took blows but also dealt it on South Africa on the final Test of that tour. After that came the series wins in Australia (2018-19, 2020-21), lead in England earlier this year followed.

And so India are back at their overseas bastion. In the five Tests they have played at the Wanderers, India have drawn three and won two. In 1997, rain conspired to turn the game into a draw after a 148 and 81 from Rahul Dravid had put India in the driver’s seat.

On Monday, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes field in the second Test against South Africa, the objective of keeping the clean slate at the Wanderers would be a mere side note in the backdrop of a possible series win for India, their first. Their historic win in Centurion has paved for such a scenario. And on the eve of the New Year Test, Dravid, now India head coach, heaped generous praise on Kohli and his leadership.

“Virat has been absolutely phenomenal over the over the last 20 days that we've been here. The way he's trained the way he's practised the way he's connected with the group. He has been phenomenal and I could not speak more highly of him,” Dravid said in the pre-match press conference.

“I know there's been a lot of noise on other issues outside of the group, even leading into this particular Test match. But honestly, in terms of keeping the morale high, it's not been very difficult because it's been led by the skipper himself.”

“The way he's committed to his own preparation, his own practice and also just the way he's connected with the group over the last two weeks on and off the field. He has truly been a fantastic leader. So, that's really helped in creating a really good space leading into the first Test match.

“A lot of that was led by Virat and his leadership really came to the fore. It's been a pleasure to work with someone like him,” he added.

Heading into the second Test, the form of India’s middle order consisting of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, apart from Kohli, has been a constant concern. While Rahane did look convincing in the first innings in his 48-run knock, Pujara looked a bit out of depth. It is unlikely the tourists will change their personnel with the bat, though Shardul Thakur’s spot is one of contention, with Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma likely to make an appearance on a “quicker wicket”.

But given that it would weaken India’s batting that is without Ravindra Jadeja, Thakur might keep his place.

In contrast with India’s problem of plenty in terms of experience and personnel, South Africa have been dealt a setback in the form of wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock’s Test retirement. Kyle Verreynne is expected to don the gloves, though they have a like-for-like for de Kock in 25-year-old Ryan Rickelton. That aside, Keshav Maharaj had a very little role to play, which could mean Duanne Olivier returns to Test cricket at a spinner’s expense.

Traditionally, the Bull Ring has had very little on it for spinners, which could make the hosts think of an all-pace attack. But if they opt to play with Maharaj, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder’s place could come under scanner. The Dean Elgar-led South Africa are quite in an uncomfortable home-yet-not-at-home situation, which India well know to take advantage of.

Johannesburg 2022 could be another chapter in Kohli’s book of captaincy. Like 2018 was.

Teams (from)

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Priyank Panchal

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 07:35 PM IST