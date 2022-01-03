e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

SA vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: South Africa pacers bowl India out for 202

FPJ Web Desk
South Africa celebrate a wicket against India in Johannesburg. | Photo: AFP

Marco Jansen picked four wickets while each of Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier picked three as South Africa dismissed India for 202 on Day One of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday.

India, who reached 146 for five at Tea, added 56 runs at the loss of five wickets during the final session of the day.

Stand-in-skipper K L Rahul (50) was the top-scorer for the visitors while R Ashwin (46) played a crucial knock towards the end of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (4/31) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers while Duanne Olivier (3/64) and Kagiso Rabada (3/64) also played their part in wrapping up Indian innings.

India lost two wickets in the post-lunch session — that of Rahul and Hanuma Vihari (20 off 53) and three in the morning session after electing to bat.

Brief Scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) vs South Africa

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
