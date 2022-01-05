SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara hits 32nd Test fifty for India

India's Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 32nd Test fifty on Day Three of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Pujara, who was under pressure after lack of scores over the last year, was out cheaply in the first innings. The calls for his removal increased after that. But in the second innings, the no.3 batter got off the blocks quickly and got to his fifty off just 62 balls, a strike rate of 80.

India scored quickly on the third morning of the Test with Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane adding over 50 together.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 02:16 PM IST