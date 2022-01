Former India vice-captain notched up his 25th Test fifty against South Africa on Day Three of the second Test in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Rahane's spot in the XI was under the scanner after averaging just above 20 in Tests in 2021. In the first innings of the Centurion he scored a fluent 48 before failing in the next two innings.

On Wednesday, Rahane got off the blocks quickly and reached his half century in just 67 balls.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 02:25 PM IST