SA vs IND, 1st Test: India opt to bat first; Marco Jansen on debut for South Africa, Ajinkya Rahane plays, no Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Kohli said the idea was to stick to their strengths, "Runs on the board, playing away from home has been our strength. Lot of grass on the pitch, pitch historically tends to get faster from Day 2. Our success away from home started from a win in South Africa.

"Very challenging place to play, they know their conditions and batters know how to score. We were lucky to have center nets quite close to the match wickets."

Dean Elgar, South Africa captain, said that they were happy with the preparations. "A few guys have been playing, we had a good week's camp in Johannesburg," he said.

"No excuses going into this series. We are prepared as best as we could."

The Proteas handed a debut to Marco Jansen, the left-arm pacer. India opted to back Ajinkya Rahane and went in with three pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj apart from Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin as all-rounders.

Playing XI

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:12 PM IST