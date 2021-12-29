SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli take India to lunch after Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi strike

South Africa struck twice in the opening session of Day Four of the first Test against India in Centurion to reduce them to 79 for 3 at Lunch, a lead of 209 runs. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi picked the two wickets to fall in the session while India scored just 63 runs in the 26 overs in the session.

India resumed at 16 for one with KL Rahul and nightwatcher Shardul Thakur for company. Thakur played a lovely upper cut off Marco Jansen, reigniting memories of the shots played by former India batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

However, Rabada struck the first blow, having Thakur had caught at slips for ten. Some overs later, Ngidi had Rahul flashing one wide outside off for his first wicket in the innings. Rahul was watchful till then, scoring 23, but the wild shot brought his downfall.

Virat Kohli then joined forces with Cheteshwar Pujara, getting off the blocks pretty quickly. The duo ensured India don't lose any more wickets in the session.

Brief Scores: India 327 & 79/3 (KL Rahul 23, Virat Kohli 18*; Marco Jansen 1/14) lead South Africa 197 by 209 runs

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:38 PM IST