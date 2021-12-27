SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2: Rain washes away second day of Boxing Day Test between South Africa and India

Persistent rain washed away Day Two of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The forecast for the day wasn't too good, with thunderstorms predicted through the day. However, brighter skies around the start time meant that there were hopes of some part of play being possible. The drainage facility at the venue is one of the good ones.

However, around 2pm local time (5:30pm IST) a decision to call off the day was taking owing to more inclement weather in store for the day.

Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/NQ5Jbc8MlJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

India were to resume at 272 for three with KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, the overnight batters. Rahane was on 40 and was looking good for a half century. Incidentally, last year he scored a century in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, leading India to a win in the absence of Virat Kohli.

The forecast for Days Three and Four are much better with rain around for the final day.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:38 PM IST