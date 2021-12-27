e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:25 PM IST

SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2: Rain delays start of play, Lunch advanced by half an hour

FPJ Web Desk
The big screen at the SuperSport Park in Centurion displays the state of play in the Test between South Africa and India. | Photo: AFP

The first session of Day Two of the first Test between South Africa and India is in danger of being washed out due to inclement weather in Centurion.

The weather forecast did predict rains on Day Two and Five of the Test. But so far, on Monday, the rain has been playing hide and seek, keeping the groundstaff at the SuperSport Park on their feet. It was also decided that Lunch will be now taken at 11:30am local time (3pm IST).

India will resume the second day on 272 for three, with KL Rahul on 122 and Ajinkya Rahane on 40. Lungi Ngidi picked all the three wickets that fell on the opening day.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:25 PM IST
