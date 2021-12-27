SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2: Rain delays start of play, Lunch advanced by half an hour

The first session of Day Two of the first Test between South Africa and India is in danger of being washed out due to inclement weather in Centurion.

The weather forecast did predict rains on Day Two and Five of the Test. But so far, on Monday, the rain has been playing hide and seek, keeping the groundstaff at the SuperSport Park on their feet. It was also decided that Lunch will be now taken at 11:30am local time (3pm IST).

10.50am First sighting of the pitch today as covers continue to come off. Now for the rain to stay away. #INDvSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/tv4s98Gqqs — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 27, 2021

India will resume the second day on 272 for three, with KL Rahul on 122 and Ajinkya Rahane on 40. Lungi Ngidi picked all the three wickets that fell on the opening day.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:25 PM IST