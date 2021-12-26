SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1: South Africa strike twice but KL Rahul's unbeaten 68 propels India at Tea

South Africa managed to dismiss Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara off successive balls but KL Rahul's unbeaten 68 ensured India have their noses in front at Tea on Day One of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Sunday.

Resuming from 83 for none, Rahul and Agarwal continued their gritty batting to raise a century partnership for the opening wicket for India. Some gorgeous shots were struck in the process of Agarwal scoring his sixth Test fifty.

But Lungi Ngidi struck twice in two balls. Agarwal (60) was trapped in front and given out on review with India on 117. On the very next ball, Cheteshwar Pujara played one on to his front pad and offered a catch to short leg for a first-ball duck.

But Rahul then had company in Virat Kohli, as they added an unbeaten 40 together. Rahul crossed a fifty for the 13th time in Tests in the process and is unbeaten on 68.

India managed to score 74 runs in the session but lost two wickets in the process.

Brief Scores: India 157/2 (KL Rahul 68*, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 2/35) vs South Africa

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 06:15 PM IST