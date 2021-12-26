SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1: Mayank Agarwal hits 6th Test half century, third 50+ score on the trot

India opener Mayank Agarwal scored his sixth Test fifty on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday.

Agarwal, who went to lunch on 46, quickly reached his milestone. He drove debutant Marco Jansen through mid-off to complete the half century.

This is Agarwal's third fifty-plus score on the trot in Tests, having scored a 150 and 62 against New Zealand in the Mumbai Test earlier in the month.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 04:19 PM IST