SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1: Marco Jansen over Duanne Olivier — have South Africa made the right pick?

Commentator Mark Nicholas asked Dean Elgar if South Africa are fielding a side as per “wide speculation”. Elgar claimed to not know the speculations.

Marco Jansen, the tall left-arm pacer, was handed his Test cap. Alongside were Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder, the seam-bowling all-rounder. Four fast bowlers, none of them named Duanne Olivier.

Result? India posted 272 for three on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Sunday, with only Ngidi picking up wickets.

Jansen made headlines for impressing Virat Kohli as a net bowler on the 2018 tour. It was reported that he caused discomfort to the India Test skipper back then and eventually went on to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. Facing left-arm seamers has never been among the favourite things to do for Indian batters.

In the ‘A’ series that was played ahead of this India’s series against South Africa, Jansen not just picked three wickets in each of the last two matches, but also scored an unbeaten 70 in the drawn second match. Perhaps South Africa playing him is a case of striking while the iron is hot. But on his first day as a Test cricketer, he lacked the control that was needed against a team that is yet to win a series in South Africa and striving to do so.

The #Proteas continue to fight hard on day 1 of the #FreedomTestSeries 🇿🇦🔥



📺 Catch it live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P

#SAvIND #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/tuhUS4eUHw — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 26, 2021

In Olivier, the Proteas did have what could have been an X-factor. The lanky pacer has spoken about his English experience – he became eligible to play for South Africa after his Kolpak deal expired due to Brexit – that taught him to bowl full and the benefits of it. In 2021, Olivier has picked 46 wickets at an average of 20.04 in First Class cricket and – wait for it – 28 of them have come at an average of just over 11 in four matches in South Africa. He was widely anticipated to return to Tests.

In Test cricket, Olivier already has 48 wickets which have come at an average of 19.25. Giving him a go would have had merit because tall seamers have troubled Indian batters in recent times – think Ollie Robinson and Kyle Jamieson. Olivier had also joked about asking Cricket South Africa for a new baggy cap, since he has framed his previous one thinking he would never play for the Proteas again.

Maybe Elgar & Co. would not have paid heed to what was being written and spoken. They would, of course, know better. But if just the first day of the series is anything to go by, the hosts may be forced to hand Olivier a ‘second’ baggy cap in Johannesburg.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:08 PM IST