SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1: India vice-captain KL Rahul notches up 7th Test hundred

India Test vice-captain brought up his seventh Test hundred on Day One of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday.

Rahul drove Keshav Maharaj through cover-point to get to the triple-digit mark off 218 deliveries. It was a watchful innings from Rahul, who hit his sixth overseas ton. He was happy to let the deliveries outside off go unharmed and was patient throughout his knock.

This is Rahul's first series as Test vice-captain, which happened after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to injury.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:01 PM IST