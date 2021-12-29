SA vs IND, 1st Test: Captain Virat Kohli ends second successive year without Test hundred

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

In 2020 also Kohli had failed to reach the triple-figure mark. The Indian skipper had last scored a ton in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

South Africa bowler Marco Jansen removed Kohli in the 33rd over as the batter's quest for his 71st ton continued.

Coming to the game, South Africa pegged back India in the first session on Day 4 of the first Test match here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

India were eventually bundled out for 174, with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada both picking four wickets each. South Africa were set 305 to win the Test.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:10 PM IST