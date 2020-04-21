S Sreesanth not in favour of Indo-Pak cricket series suggested by Shoaib Akhtar

Out of favour India pacer S. Sreesanth has joined the chorus in criticising Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of having an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds in fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis, saying nothing can happen between the two hostile nations until relationships improve.

"We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve,' said Sreesanth during an Instagram Live.

Sreesanth has not played for India since 2011. The 37-year old was part of India's World Cup final against Sri Lanka. He was allegedly involved in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League.