Rs 2.5 crores! That’s how much Virat Kohli’s one tweet is worth

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been magnificent for his country ever since he started to play cricket. He is one of the best cricketers of this generation and one of the best sportsmen across the world. Such is his impact in the sport that it is not just the 1.3 billion people who watch him whenever he comes out to bat, his fans are spread across the world.

With such kind of an impact, the influence which he has on people is humongous. This has made him one of the most valuable athletes in the world, so much so that his one tweet is valued at a whopping Rs 2.5 crores. This makes him the fifth-most-valuable athlete on Twitter.

According to the data provided by Opendorse, footballing superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at the first spot with one tweet valued at Rs 6.2 crores. Former Barcelona phenom, Andre Iniesta, comes in at number two with his Rs 4.2 crore worth of tweet. PSG and Brazil star, Neymar’s value is at Rs 3.4 crore, while basketball’s greatest current player, Lebron James comes above Kohli, at number four, with a value of Rs 3.3 crore per tweet.