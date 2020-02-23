Rs 2.5 crores! That’s how much Virat Kohli’s one tweet is worth

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been magnificent for his country ever since he started to play cricket. He is one of the best cricketers of this generation and one of the best sportsmen across the world. Such is his impact in the sport that it is not just the 1.3 billion people who watch him whenever he comes out to bat, his fans are spread across the world.
With such kind of an impact, the influence which he has on people is humongous. This has made him one of the most valuable athletes in the world, so much so that his one tweet is valued at a whopping Rs 2.5 crores. This makes him the fifth-most-valuable athlete on Twitter.
According to the data provided by Opendorse, footballing superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at the first spot with one tweet valued at Rs 6.2 crores. Former Barcelona phenom, Andre Iniesta, comes in at number two with his Rs 4.2 crore worth of tweet. PSG and Brazil star, Neymar’s value is at Rs 3.4 crore, while basketball’s greatest current player, Lebron James comes above Kohli, at number four, with a value of Rs 3.3 crore per tweet.
Recently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian to reach fifty million followers on Instagram. The 31-year-old is also India's most valuable celebrity. According to a study by a global advisory firm, Duff and Phelps, Kohli topped the brand valuation list for the third consecutive year as his value rose by an impressive 39 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019.
Overall, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has the maximum number of followers on Instagram. Ronaldo is followed by more than 200 million users and is followed by musician Ariana Grande with 175 million followers. Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is third with 172 million followers.
On the cricketing front, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team are currently on a tour of New Zealand. Having won the T20 series, India faced a whitewash at the hands of the Kiwis in the ODI series. They are currently playing the first Test of the two-match series.
The major concern for India is skipper Kohli’s poor run of form. So far, he has managed to score just one fifty-plus score in the tour and hasn’t looked his best in the Test as well. Although just a minor bump in the road, Kohli will hope to be back at his best in the second Test.
