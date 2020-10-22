RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match

The inexperienced young guns of both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

Whether it is Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be feeling the pressure of doing something out of the box in case their illustrious seniors fail in that pursuit.

The Sunrisers are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals are a notch ahead with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.

SRH can't afford to slip up even one bit since another loss would rule them out of the Play-offs race. The Royals would hope to continue with the winning momentum and hope that their foreign recruits continue to perform like they did against CSK.

They got their campaign back on track after two heavy defeats and would also have the edge over SRH, which lost to KKR in the Super Over in their previous game. Losing Super Over contests often push teams back as KXIP found out after their opening loss to Delhi Capitals. One more loss would make it extremely difficult for the Royals to stay alive.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow(Wk), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(Wk), Steven Smith(C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Starting XI Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (Wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11:

Jos Buttler (Wk), David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Manish Pandey, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad