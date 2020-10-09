RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL match

In-form Delhi Capitals is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd fixture of this year's Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

All the previous fixtures in Sharjah ended with run fests due to the small size of the boundary. With an explosive line-up on both ends, today's fixture will no doubt be a run fest.

Rajasthan Royals spinners, who have been the least economical this season, should be vary of Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant, who has scored 69 (29), 78* (36) and 53* (38) in his last three innings vs Rajasthan.

Delhi's Ravichandran Ashwin will also face Jos Buttler for the first time after the spinner 'Mankaded' the Rajasthan batsman in IPL 2019. The incident also sparked a lot of controversies.

All eyes will be on Rajasthan batsmen Steve Smith and Sanju Samson who have failed miserably in their last three games which took place on bigger grounds. After losing their last three games, the pair is back in Sharjah where they made the most out of the boundary size.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh

Starting XI Prediction:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Picks:

Prithvi Shaw, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Rahul Tewatia, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer