Royal London Cup 2021: Shreyas Iyer becomes 6th Indian to sign for Lancashire

Manchester: India batsman Shreyas Iyer has joined Lancashire for the 2021 Royal London Cup, the English county club announced on Monday. "Lancashire Cricket is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Indian international batsman Shreyas Iyer for the 2021 Royal London Club," the club wrote its official Twitter handle.

Iyer, who has so far played 21 ODIs and 29 T20s, will arrive at Emirates Old Trafford on July 15 ahead of the start of the 50 over tournament and will remain with the 'Red Rose' for the duration of the month-long group stage, the club stated.

"Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a long-standing association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honoured to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman at Lancashire," said Shreyas. "Emirates Old Trafford is a world class international stadium and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the supporters of the Club," added Iyer, who also captains the IPL side Delhi Capitals.