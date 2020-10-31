Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Score, commentary for the 51st match of Dream11 IPL

After two back to back defeats, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be desperate for a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A win in this match will be enough for RCB to secure a spot in the playoffs.

While RCB sit at the second place with 14 points, SRH lie at the sixth spot with just 10 points. SRH need to win both their matches left and loads of luck to qualify for the playoffs.

The David Warner-led SRH will be high on confidence after their massive 88-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. It was SRH's top-order that fired in unison to put up a huge total (219/2) on board before their bowlers set the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ablaze as they wrapped up Delhi for a paltry 131 runs.

Significantly, RCB finds their strength in their batters -- skipper Kohli, in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, and Aaron Finch.

If any of the two gets going, no target or total will be big enough.