Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: All eyes will be on RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has failed to fire so far in the IPL 2020, when his team clashes with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday. The 'Run Machine' has managed just 18 runs in three matches and it is high time he played a big knock.

With two wins each from three games, both RCB and RR will aim to outdo each other when they square-off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Despite having equal number of points (four), the Steve Smith-led RR are sitting at the fourth spot, a place above the Kohli-captained RCB (run rate -1.450), thanks to their better net run-rate (-0.219).

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Starting XI Prediction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream XI:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat

