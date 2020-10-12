Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

Sharjah: Virat Kohli's resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The two sides have won four of their six games with KKR ahead of RCB on net run rate but inconsistency in batting has been an issue for both the teams.

KKR are placed third in the standings and the two-time champions will be going all out for a victory after registering two back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

RCB, on the other hand, are coming into the game following a 37-run morale-boosting victory against CSK and will fancy their chances.

For KKR, the biggest cause of concern will be the availability of big-hitter Andre Russell, who hurt his knee when he dived into the advertisement boards after missing a catch on Saturday.

For RCB, their bowling department, led by Yuzvendra Chahal, got a major boost with South African Chris Morris coming into the side. The all-rounder was brilliant in his first appearance.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Starting XI Prediction:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream 11:

Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris (c), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube and Prasidh Krishna