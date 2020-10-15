Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: Score, commentary for the 31st match of Dream11 IPL

Kings XI Punjab will look forward to revive their dead Indian Premier League campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The total amount of runs scored at the small cricket ground has comparatively decreased over the weeks. The number of maximums have come down from 33 to a mere 10 at the stadium.

However, the upcoming contest will no doubt be a run fest given the batting prowess from both teams. KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the ongoing IPL. Despite that, his team sits at the bottom with just 2 points in 7 games.

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore, meanwhile, have proved to be top contenders for the IPL trophy this year. In the 12 previous editions, Bangalore have not managed to lift the trophy even once. But this year could be different given their team which has performed on all fronts.