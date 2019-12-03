Royal Challengers Bangalore turn to ISRO to solve a big problem

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tickled the funny bone of social media users on a day NASA found the crash site and debris of India's Chandrayaan-2 Vikram moon lander following a tip from an Indian space enthusiast who examined pictures of the area of the moon taken by a US orbiting camera.

The site was located by Shanmuga Subramanian, who on his own, scoured the pictures taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital Camera (LROC), NASA and Arizona State University announced on Monday confirming the find.

RCB, who boast of having India skipper Virat Kohli and big hitting former South Africa captain AB de Villiers in their roster, tweeted: "Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat?"