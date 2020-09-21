Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 3rd match of IPL 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start their campaign in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on Monday.

While the SRH finished fourth in the 2019 IPL, RCB ended at the end of the table. Hyderabad franchise has twice won the title - once as Deccan Chargers in 2009 and then as SRH in 2016 -- the RCB are still seeking their maiden IPL title.

The Warner-led 'Orange Army' will miss the services of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two years.

The batters will be led by Jonny Bairstow and Warner who is the leading run scorer for SRH after accumulating 3,271 runs from 71 games, averaging 55.44. In the middle order, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Mitchell Marsh will support the SRH batting.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling attack of SRH. He will be aided by Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Siddarth Kaul in pace department while Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan will sharpen the attack with his spin.

Against SRH's balanced squad is Kohli-led RCB which has a strong batting with the skipper and AB de Villiers leading the lineup. Youngster Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch are likely to open the innings while Kohli, de Villiers, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will bat in the middle order.

South African Dale Steyn will lead the pace bowling attack and will have Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav for support. Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa and Washington Sundar will provide spin bowling option to the skipper.

The two teams look balanced on the paper with some of the best batters and bowlers in the world being part of the two squads.

It will also be interesting to see, as some Twitter users pointed out, how well David Warner has kept himself in shape with regular dancing videos on Telugu songs he kept posting during the lockdown.

May the best team win.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

Playing XI Prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed