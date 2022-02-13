Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Virat Kohli - Rs 15 Cr (Retained)

Glenn Maxwell - Rs 11 Cr (Retained)

Mohammed Siraj - Rs 7 Cr (Retained)

Faf Du Plessis - Rs 7 Cr

Harshal Patel - Rs 10.75 Cr

Wanindu Hasaranga - Rs 10.75 Cr

Dinesh Karthik - Rs 5.50 Cr

Josh Hazlewood - Rs 7.75 Cr

Shahbaz Ahamad - Rs 2.40 Cr

Anuj Rawat - Rs 3.40 Cr

Akash Deep - Rs 20 Lakhs

(This is a developing copy)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)