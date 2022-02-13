Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Virat Kohli - Rs 15 Cr (Retained)
Glenn Maxwell - Rs 11 Cr (Retained)
Mohammed Siraj - Rs 7 Cr (Retained)
Faf Du Plessis - Rs 7 Cr
Harshal Patel - Rs 10.75 Cr
Wanindu Hasaranga - Rs 10.75 Cr
Dinesh Karthik - Rs 5.50 Cr
Josh Hazlewood - Rs 7.75 Cr
Shahbaz Ahamad - Rs 2.40 Cr
Anuj Rawat - Rs 3.40 Cr
Akash Deep - Rs 20 Lakhs
(This is a developing copy)
Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
